EPS throws open challenge for public debate with TN CM Stalin, questions governance & unfulfilled promises

Chennai, Dec 27 AIADMK General Secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), on Saturday, launched a sharp counterattack against current Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, challenging him to a direct public debate on governance, development, and unfulfilled promises made by the ruling DMK government.

Reacting to Chief Minister Stalin's recent remarks in Kallakurichi, where the Chief Minister asked whether the AIADMK had achieved even "five per cent" of what the present government claims to have accomplished, Palaniswami said CM Stalin had no moral authority to make such claims.

Palaniswami reminded Chief Minister Stalin that the Kallakurichi district itself was formed during the AIADMK government under his leadership.

"Does the Chief Minister even know that the Kallakurichi district was created during the AIADMK government? The government medical college there stands as proof of our achievements," EPS said in a statement.

He accused CM Stalin of merely inaugurating and pasting name boards on projects executed by the previous AIADMK government while claiming credit for them.

Referring to the Chief Minister's remarks about governance and development, EPS asked whether the DMK had the credibility to speak on such matters.

"You speak about achievements while law and order has collapsed. Teachers, nurses, government employees, and even differently-abled persons are protesting on the streets. Is this the governance you boast of?" he asked.

Taking a swipe at the DMK government's welfare claims, EPS questioned the much-publicised distribution of laptops to students in the state.

"You speak about providing laptops to 20 lakh students, but can you clearly explain how many actually received them? Is this not another empty announcement?" he asked.

He also criticised the state government's announcement of limited-duration free AI subscriptions for students, comparing it unfavourably with private telecom companies offering longer benefits.

"Students are intelligent enough to understand this deception," he remarked.

Responding directly to Chief Minister Stalin's challenge, EPS said he was ready for an open debate at any time.

"You asked if anyone dares to question you. I am asking you directly -- are you prepared to answer questions about your government's failures? Are you ready to explain why NEET has not been abolished despite repeated promises?" he asked.

Concluding his statement, EPS said he has been waiting for years for such a face-to-face discussion.

"If you have the courage, come forward. I am ready to answer every question about the AIADMK's governance. Are you ready to answer mine?" he challenged.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor