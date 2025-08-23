EPS to begin fourth phase of his statewide campaign on September 1

Chennai, Aug 23 AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) will launch the fourth phase of his statewide campaign, 'Makkalai Kappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom' ("Let Us Protect the People, Let Us Meet Tamil Nadu"), on September 1 from the Thiruparankundram constituency in Madurai district.

This phase will culminate on September 13 in the Avanashi constituency of Coimbatore district.

According to party sources, Palaniswami will cover 35 constituencies across six key districts - Madurai, Virudhunagar, Dindigul, Theni, Tiruppur, and Coimbatore - during this leg of the campaign.

The AIADMK chief is expected to address large gatherings in every constituency, sharpening his attack on the ruling DMK government while also presenting his party's vision for the 2026 Assembly elections.

The mass outreach drive, which began on July 7 from the Mettupalayam constituency in Coimbatore, has already seen Palaniswami cover over 100 constituencies across the state in three phases.

The first phase took him through Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Nilgiris districts, where he made an emotional pitch on protecting the legacy of late leaders M.G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa.

The second phase extended to western and central districts, including Erode, Salem, and Namakkal, with Palaniswami emphasising law-and-order issues and accusing the DMK regime of betraying people's trust.

The third phase of the campaign, completed earlier this month, focused on southern districts like Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, and Tirunelveli, where EPS highlighted local development concerns and reiterated AIADMK's commitment to social justice and welfare schemes.

Party sources said the ongoing Yatra has been designed to energise the grassroots cadre ahead of the crucial 2026 polls.

With every leg, Palaniswami has sought to consolidate his image as the undisputed leader of the AIADMK, especially in the wake of internal squabbles that split the party in recent years.

