EPS's sudden Delhi trip sparks speculation amid AIADMK–BJP seat sharing talks

Chennai, Jan 7 AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) undertook a sudden visit to New Delhi on Wednesday, triggering intense political speculation amid ongoing -- and reportedly strained -- seat-sharing negotiations between his party and the BJP for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

According to sources, EPS departed Chennai around 2.30 p.m. and is scheduled to reach the national capital in the evening.

He is expected to hold discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other senior BJP leaders late Wednesday night.

Political circles describe the visit as being prompted by an "urgent call" from the BJP's Central leadership, though this claim is being contested by AIADMK insiders.

The sudden trip assumes significance against the backdrop of Amit Shah’s recent two-day visit to Tamil Nadu. While Amit Shah attended party programmes in Tiruchirappalli and Pudukkottai districts, EPS did not meet him, a move that reportedly caused unease within BJP ranks.

Although senior AIADMK leaders, including S.P.Velumani, met Amit Shah twice during the visit, the absence of the party’s top leader is said to have stalled crucial alliance discussions, particularly on seat allocation.

Sources in the BJP camp suggest that EPS’s decision to skip the meeting left several alliance-related issues unresolved, leading to dissatisfaction at the central level. This, they say, may have led to the hurried Delhi engagement now underway.

Adding weight to the political developments, EPS is not travelling alone. Senior AIADMK leaders K.P. Munusamy and C. Shivashankaram are also reportedly heading to Delhi, while Velumani had already left for the capital on Tuesday night, underscoring the importance of the moment.

However, a contrasting narrative is emerging from within AIADMK circles.

Party sources deny that EPS was summoned urgently by the BJP leadership, maintaining that the visit was planned independently. They claim the primary purpose of the trip is to pursue action against the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

According to this version, EPS intends to submit a detailed dossier outlining alleged corruption by the DMK government to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking central intervention. The AIADMK leader had presented a list of corruption charges to the Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi.

Sources add that EPS may also seek to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, if required. As political messaging and counter-claims intensify, EPS’s Delhi visit is being closely watched for signals on the future of the AIADMK–BJP alliance in Tamil Nadu.

