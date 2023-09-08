Equal society only possible with equitable distribution of production, says Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Sept 8 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said that social and economic inequality has continued to exist as the country's wealth and production are accumulating in the hands of a few individuals.

He was speaking at the book release held by Kamala Hampana Sahitya Vedike at Gandhi Bhavan, where he released three books titled 'Beleku Bittidavaru', 'Prakrita Katha Sahitya' and 'The journey of life'.

He said that Ambedkar has said that if the country's freedom is not formed on social and economic basis, the goal of freedom will not be fulfilled.

“Thus, if the goal of freedom is to be fulfilled, an equal society should be built with equal distribution of opportunity and wealth in the society,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that an equal society cannot be built without the abolition of caste. “Intercaste marriage is the first step towards caste annihilation. Even our constitution says that we are a secular society,” the Chief Minister said.

He also praised Hampa Nagarajaiah and Kamala Hampana as ideal couple, who had an intercaste marriage and also married their three children outside the caste.

The Chief Minister said that regardless of caste, we must ultimately be human. “Love between human beings is dharma. Hate is adharma. But today dangerous developments are seen where society that worships hatred are built,” he said.

The Chief Minister requested that all of us who are conscious should stop this.

Writer Baraguru Ramachandrappa spoke about the literary works in the program which was presided over by Hampa Nagarajaiah.

Writer G.N Mohan and Kamala Hampana were also present on the occasion.

