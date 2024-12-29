ER organises training session to ensure safer, healthier food at railway stations

Kolkata, Dec 29 Food served at stations and other railway establishments is on its way towards becoming safer and healthier with Eastern Railway (ER) hosting a comprehensive Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) session on Saturday. This is part of the nationwide 'Eat Right Campus and Station' initiative led by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

"The medical department of ER has taken significant strides towards enhancing food safety and promoting healthier eating habits in its railway jurisdiction. In a move aimed at fostering safe, healthy, and sustainable food practices, the FoSTaC session was conducted at the office of the Joint Food Safety Commissioner at Old Koilaghat Building in Kolkata," said Kausik Mitra, CPRO, ER.

The session was attended by senior officials from ER and IRCTC, including Dr Anupam Sett, additional chief medical director; Dr Sanghamitra Chatterjee, additional chief medical superintendent, ER; Manoj Kumar Singh, chief general manager, IRCTC, Eastern Zone and others. It was conducted by Prof Deborshi De, a leading food safety expert and representative of Parikshan, FSSAI’s training partner.

"The full-day workshop focused on equipping Food Business Operators (FBOs) and food handlers from various key stations and establishments under ER, including the General Manager's Staff Canteen, B R Singh Hospital, and the Kolkata, Baharampore Court and Murshidabad stations, with essential knowledge and certification in food safety practices," Mitra said.

"The ‘Eat Right Campus’ and ‘Eat Right Station’ initiatives, launched by FSSAI, aim to improve the overall health of the public by promoting safe, nutritious, and environmentally sustainable food choices. These initiatives are designed to be implemented across campuses, workplaces, hospitals, and railway stations, targeting a wide range of stakeholders, including food handlers, business operators, and consumers. The overarching goal is to ensure the health and well-being of individuals while also fostering the social and economic development of the nation," he added.

The FoSTaC training session covered a wide array of topics, including food safety regulations, hygiene practices, waste management, and the importance of promoting healthy and sustainable food. The programme aims to empower food handlers with the skills and knowledge needed to meet FSSAI’s high standards of food safety and to support the vision of an "Eat Right" nation.

FSSAI is a statutory body under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, responsible for regulating and overseeing food safety and standards in the country.

Through initiatives like 'Eat Right Campus' and 'Eat Right Station', FSSAI aims to create awareness about safe and healthy food choices and encourage responsible food consumption.

ER, on the other hand, is one of the oldest and busiest railway zones in India, operating over a vast network of railway stations, hospitals, and other vital establishments. According to Mitra, as part of its ongoing commitment to passenger health and safety, ER is actively participating in initiatives to promote food safety and health-conscious practices across its network.

