'Era of loyalty different earlier': Vasundhara Raje makes loaded remark on political rise

Jaipur, June 24 Senior BJP leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Sunday created ripples with a loaded statement on loyalty and political growth.

"The era of loyalty was different earlier when the person who promoted someone in politics was respected. However, this is not the case in the present times... Today people first want to chop off the finger of a person who taught them to walk," she said at a programme of the Sundar Singh Bhandari Charitable Trust in Udaipur.

Assam Governor and former minister Gulabchand Kataria was also present at the programme. Kataria, on this occasion, reportedly had an argument with a worker on the stage.

This programme was organised on the occasion of the death anniversary of Jan Sangh founding member Sundar Singh Bhandari and the martyrdom day of founder Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

