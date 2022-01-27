Era of tribal militancy finally over in Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Soon after the two militant outfits namely TLA and UGPO formally surrendered and laid down arms, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that "the era of tribal militancy is finally over in the state."

Speaking to the media, the chief minister said "two militant outfits namely TLA and UGPO formally surrendered and laid down arms. With this, each and every tribal group has joined the mainstream. These were the last troops in the jungle. The era of tribal militancy is finally over in Assam."

Meanwhile, Sarma said, "The travel of Assam CM with 22 vehicles created a lot of problems for people so, the number of vehicles in the convoy has reduced to six."

Earlier, militants belonging to TLA and UGPO formally surrendered before Chief Minister on Thursday, the police said.

"The cadres of two militant outfits namely TLA and UGPO formally surrendered and laid down arms before the Chief Minister of Assam at a ceremonial function held at International Auditorium, Srimanta Sankardev Kalashetra in Guwahati," Assam Police Headquarters said.

According to the police, as many as 277 various types of arms, grenades, and 720 rounds of ammunition were deposited by both the outfits before the authority.

Financial assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh was distributed to the former members of RNLF, UPRF, NLFB, NSLA and ADF for their rehabilitation, the police informed.

( With inputs from ANI )

