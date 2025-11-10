Erode's turmeric farmers to go digital with e-NAM for better price realisation

Chennai, Nov 10 Turmeric cultivators of Erode in Tamil Nadu are gearing up for a major shift in how they sell their produce, moving away from traditional auctions to an online marketplace under the National Agriculture Market (e-NAM) platform.

The decision comes in response to years of dissatisfaction with conventional auction systems that have failed to offer remunerative prices to farmers.

The e-NAM platform, funded by the Central government and implemented by the Small Farmers Agribusiness Consortium (SFAC), enables transparent electronic trading of agricultural commodities across India.

Farmers and traders in Erode plan to begin online auctions by the end of this month, though training sessions are currently being organised to familiarise them with the system.

Experts believe that access to a wider network of buyers through the digital portal will help cultivators explore new markets and secure better prices.

The move is expected to eliminate interference of middlemen and make the entire trading process more transparent and competitive.

Before the produce is uploaded for auction, turmeric will be scientifically graded and standardised. The grading process will involve analysing the total curcuminoid content — the key component responsible for turmeric’s colour and medicinal properties — using spectrophotometer testing.

This ensures quality verification within minutes, replacing the longer conventional lab-testing methods. Based on both physical and chemical parameters, the produce will be categorised into different quality grades, enabling uniformity and trust among buyers and sellers.

Farmers have long blamed the outdated marketing practices of the Tamil Nadu State Agricultural Marketing Board (TNSAMB) for the stagnant pricing trend. The traditional system, dominated by middlemen, often resulted in farmers receiving only a fraction of the final market value.

Erode, along with neighbouring districts like Coimbatore and Tirupur, remains a major turmeric-growing belt in Tamil Nadu. Key cultivation areas include Kodumudi, Sivagiri, Bhavani, Gobichettipalayam, Anthiyur, Chennampatti, Sathyamangalam, and Thalavady.

Among the two popular varieties grown in the region — Chinna Nadan and Perum Nadan — the former is most sought after for its bright colour, strong aroma, and disease resistance. Tamil Nadu once had over one lakh turmeric farmers, but the number has fallen to nearly half due to price instability and recurring losses.

With around 30,000 cultivators still active in Erode alone, the shift to e-NAM offers fresh hope for better income and renewed interest in turmeric farming.

