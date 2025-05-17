Errant officer in Bengal's poll process suspended for inappropriate action

Kolkata, May 17 The office of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has announced the suspension of an officer involved in the electoral process for his inappropriate behaviour which according to the CEO office, "tantamount to gross misconduct in discharge of duties."

According to the order issued by CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal, the action against Arun Gorain, assistant system manager, Kakdwip sub-division in South 24 Parganas district, had been initiated following a complaint lodged against him accusing him of having inserted his mobile number in the login credentials of a block development officer (BDO) and assistant election returning officer (AERO) in the same division of the same district.

According to the order, on being issued a showcause notice Gorain said that he had taken necessary action in the matter to avoid recurrence of such activities and also apologised for it, the office of CEO finds his action as tantamounting to gross misconduct in the discharge of his assigned official duties and malafide intention, whereby he committed fraud and cheating by inserting his mobile number in an unauthorised manner in the login credential of the BDO and AERO.

In the order it has also been said that this misconduct on part of Gorain is a gross breach of official duty under Section 32 of the Representation of the People's Act, 1950, and he is thus liable for prosecution.

Therefore, as per order, Gorain had been kept under suspension with immediate effect pending completion of major penalty proceedings to be initiated against him, after receipt of the draft charge sheet in the matter.

During the period of suspension Gorain will be entitled to receive subsistence allowance as per his service conditions, as per the order copy.

