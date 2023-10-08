Essar's Black Box expands footprints in India to serve local and global customers

Bengaluru, Oct 8 Black Box, a key investment in the technology and retail sector by Essar, has recently set up a state-of-the-art Center of Excellence in Bangalore.

This center is designed to support global clients and is equipped with advanced R&D labs, command centers, service desks, and customised delivery operations tailored to meet clients' specific requirements.

"India holds significant importance as a market for us, serving both Indian conglomerates and global customers. We have a positive outlook on our growth potential in India and will continue to invest here. The ongoing digitisation initiative by the Government of India and the strong demand for data centers are areas we wish to evaluate, given our expertise in working with hyper-scale customers,” said Sanjeev Verma, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Black Box Corporation.

The company is committed to expanding its workforce across various regions to drive growth and has outlined a clear plan to enhance its Bengaluru center of excellence by adding 500 new jobs.

Black Box has had a presence in India for over 37 years, formerly operating under the name AGC Networks.With a global footprint that extends to more than 35 countries, the company serves esteemed clients across various sectors in India, including banking, financial services, insurance, manufacturing, and information technology (IT)/IT-enabled services.

"Many of these clients have experienced substantial growth and expanded their operations into multiple regions. They have chosen to partner with Black Box, driven by our strong relationships and the tangible results we consistently deliver," added Verma.

Blackbox serves clients from a wide range of industry sectors in the United States, including banking, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, distribution, energy, and utilities.

"Our largest market, much like it is for many other technology companies, is the United States. In the US, we provide a range of services, including managed extended detection and response services, endpoint detection and response services, and vulnerability management-as-a-service. We're actively expanding and investing in the US, with a focus on increasing revenue and profitability. We anticipate achieving double-digit growth due to our robust backlog and pipeline,” said Verma.

Black Box is strategically positioned to capitalise on the Digital India initiatives set forth by the Indian government. The company’s steadfast commitment extends to actively collaborate with businesses, whether based in India or operating globally, to provide cutting-edge digital infrastructure solutions.

