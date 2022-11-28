Etawah railway station campaigns for Dimple Yadav

Etawah, Nov 28 Passengers at the Etawah railway station were surprised when they heard an unusual announcement from the public address system of the enquiry office.

The announcement system sought support for Dimple Yadav, who is contesting from the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat.

According to reports, a group of five to six persons forcibly entered the inquiry office on Sunday and started raising slogans of "Dimple Bhabhi zindabad" from the public announcement system installed there.

Railway employees present during the incident told reporters that some miscreants had forcibly entered the inquiry office and after raising the slogans for about 15-20 times, they fled from the spot.

"Usually, the public address system of the inquiry office is used to tell passengers about the trains' movement. But at around 11 p.m., we were shocked to hear slogans of 'Dimple Bhabhi Zindabad' from there," said a passenger.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Kumar, an employee of the inquiry office, said that about five to six unidentified persons entered the inquiry room and started raising the slogans.

"We have apprised senior authorities about the incident," he added.

Chief public relations officer of the North Central Railway Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay said that they are aware about the incident.

"Investigation is on and strict action will be taken against the guilty under the discipline and conduct rules," he said.

