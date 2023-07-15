Evacuation over, 70,000 tourists rescued, Himachal CM

Shimla, July 15 The operation to evacuate locals and tourists stranded in Himachal Pradesh due to flash floods triggered by heavy rains has been completed, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said on Saturday.

Around 70,000 tourists have been evacuated, he said, adding that about 500 tourists have voluntarily decided to stay back in the state.

About 15,000 vehicles have been sent out from the state. Along with this, electricity, water and mobile services have been temporarily restored in 80 per cent of the disaster-affected areas.

The Chief Minister said efforts are being made to restore essential services in the remaining areas at the earliest.

He praised various agencies of the NDRF and Indian Army for successfully conducting the rescue operations. The calamity is massive and the loss due to floods is estimated to be around Rs 8,000 crore.

