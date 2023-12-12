Even at 83, Papa’s first fight is for people: Supriya Sule's b'day greeting for Sharad Pawar

Pune (Maharashtra), Dec 12 Thousands greeted Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar on his 83rd birthday on Tuesday, but the best message was from his daughter Supriya Sule -Pawar.

The NCP Working President, Supriya Sule-Pawar penned a brief but loving tribute to her 'Baba' (Papa), by saying that even at 83, his “first fight is in the public interest”.

“Dear Dad, today is your birthday. In fact, it’s a birthday just for us, for you it is like any other day… You are the peoples’ comrade and they are your allies…” gushed Sule.

She said that Pawar is completing 83 years of age today (December 12) with the blessings and adulation of the masses, and the invaluable support of his medical team.

“This is indeed a matter of great joy and we are all sincerely grateful to them all… Even yesterday (December 11), you took to the streets for the Nashik onion farmers issue. I am also putting in my full strength to tackle issues of public concern here in Parliament,” Sule said.

The Baramati MP added how several people asked whether she would be going to Nagpur on Tuesday for the NCP’s Sangharsh Yatra, but adhering to Pawar’s own advice, she would raise the issues of her constituency and people of Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha.

“We have committed our entire lives to public service as per the vow given by my grandfather Govindrao Pawar and grandmother Shardabai. Fulfilment of public interest is your joy and passion,” said Sule.

“For us to be with you and support your endeavours would be the best way of celebrating your birthday. In these difficult times, we all are confident that you will overcome all the difficult challenges and succeed. We will fight & Win! Wishing you a very Happy Birthday, Daddy !” concluded Sule.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tweeted greetings while Shiv Sena (UBT) President and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya along with Sanjay Raut, called on Sharad Pawar to meet and greet him on his 83rd birthday.

Top leaders across the national and state political spectrum have extended warm greetings to Sharad Pawar, including from the breakaway NCP faction led by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Some of the prominent personalities include: Nana Patole, Digvijaya Singh, Rajeev Shukla, Praful Patel, Dayanidhi Maran, Zeeshan Siddiqui, Riteish Vilasrao Deshmukh, among others, who called on him in Nagpur.

Several top leaders from the Centre and states, the partners of I.N.D.I.A. block, business and glamour personalities as well as commoners all over the country wished him with messages pouring on the social media.

