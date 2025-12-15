‘Even in Nehru’s era, India had electoral shortcomings’: Deve Gowda slams Congress on ‘vote chori’

New Delhi, Dec 15 Former Prime Minister and JD-S Rajya Sabha member H.D. Deve Gowda lashed out at Congress on Monday over the allegation of ‘vote chori’, saying that the country was facing shortcomings in the electoral process even during the era of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

“Even during Nehru’s time, there were certain shortcomings in the electoral system in our country,” said the former Prime Minister while participating in a debate on the ‘vote chori’ issue in the Rajya Sabha

He also referred to a letter written by Jawaharlal Nehru regarding the addition of 18,000 voters in Kerala.

Deve Gowda, who served as Prime Minister between June 1, 1996, and April 21, 1997, said that he has faced both victories and defeats in elections during his more than seven decades of public life.

“I have never spoken about vote theft,” he said.

The former Prime Minister said that despite raising issues about flaws in voter lists, the Congress recently suffered defeat in the Bihar elections.

He further pointed out that Congress should reflect on what happened in Bihar, even after a detailed revision of the voter lists.

“Congress managed to win only six seats in that state,” he said.

The former Prime Minister said that the INDIA Bloc is creating a false narrative against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government and constitutional institutions, in the name of “vote chori”.

“With such baseless allegations, Congress will face serious consequences in the future as they continue to spread false stories and create doubts in the minds of voters. This approach will not benefit you,” he said.

Deve Gowda said that India is a very large nation, and Congress is in power in only a few states.

“My Opposition friends, please remember that using words like ‘vote chori’ will cause you trouble in the coming days. You will not be able to win the battle,” the former Prime Minister advised Congress.

Deve Gowda asked that by questioning and maligning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership through propaganda about “vote chori”, Congress is only creating suspicion in voters’ minds.

“What has happened to your thinking? You should correct yourselves,” he said.

Deve Gowda also pointed out that the country has an Election Commission and a Supreme Court, and Congress should make full use of them.

“The Election Commission has issued directions to all state units to address such issues,” he said.

Deve Gowda concluded, claiming that the people of the nation have “complete faith” in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.

“PM Modi will return to power even after the next Lok Sabha elections,” the former Prime Minister said.

--IANS

mka/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor