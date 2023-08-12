Even rain fails to deter crowds at hugely-popular Nehru Boat Race in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 12 Starting early morning on Saturday all roads in the state led to the famed Vembanadu Lake at Alappuzha as the 69th edition of the world renowned Nehru Boat Race got underway.

Despite the rain God showing no mercy as the skies opened up just before the start, and the helicopter carrying Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan failing to land and returning, thousands eagerly waited braving the rain which came down time and again.

The history of the snake boat race, the most popular being the Nehru Boat Race which has now become an important stop for global tourists, dates back to 1952, when the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru visited the state and a flotilla of boats accompanied him from Kottayam to Alappuzha.

The race's origin was an impromptu race conducted in Nehru's honour.Nehru, who was thrilled by the performance of the oarsmen, jumped into a snake boat.

On returning to Delhi, Nehru donated a silver trophy, a replica of a snake boat placed on a wooden abacus with an inscription and his signature. This is the trophy that the winner in the snake boat category is awarded.

Each snake boat has around 85 to 90 oarsmen who dip their oars in the Punamada lake and power their boat towards the finishing line located about 1,150 meters away. Cheering them are thousands of people who line up on either sides of the lake.

Though the event consists of numerous boat races starting from 2 p.m., the most awaited is the Snake Boat race.

With Vijayan the Chief Guest failing to land, the flag hoisting was conducted by state ministers- Saji Cherian, P. Prasad and others.

There were 19 snake boats who vied for the Nehru Trophy. The four top snake boats which finished with the best timing in the heats lined up for the finals and in a few minutes the Viyapuram Snake Boat owned by the Pallathuruthy Boat Club won the race and their fourth title in a row.

“ We have honoured our word given to our supporters that this time too we will win the cup and we have done it. This time the race was hugely competitive and the other three teams also did a good job,” said the captain of the winning snake boat.

This is one event which signals that the tourism season is round the corner.

