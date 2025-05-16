'Even US Prez had to reconsider his statement': MP CM on success of Operation Sindoor

Bhopal, May 16 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, while inaugurating the “Trianga Yatra” (Indian Tricolour march), said that the victory in the latest conflict was achieved at an unprecedented pace, even prompting the US President to reconsider his statements, which the CM attributed to the power of India and strategic and decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Under the guidance of PM Modi, the Madhya Pradesh CM said the participating gathering in the march, India has emerged as a formidable force in the modern era.

Operation Sindoor, executed by the country's armed forces, showcased exceptional courage, bravery, and military prowess, delivering a swift and decisive response to adversaries.

The operation demonstrated India's strength, unity, and advanced military capabilities to the world, effectively neutralising terrorist threats, he said.

The ruling BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) took out the march as a mark of respect to Indian military and its soldiers.

The Chief Minister asserted that no force could impede India's progress, and the Tiranga Yatra serves as a tribute to the armed forces, with continuous processions being held at district and panchayat levels to honour their dedication.

The procession began at Bada Ganpati Square and was welcomed enthusiastically by various communities and organisations at over 200 locations.

Jennifer Nathanial, wife of Sushil Nathanial from Indore, who lost his life in the Pahalgam terror attack, also participated in the Yatra.

Additionally, the Yatra marked the beginning of a ten-day festival dedicated to Ahilyabai Holkar.

Speaking at the conclusion of the Yatra, CM Mohan Yadav announced that the state is celebrating the 300th birth anniversary of “Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar".

She was the ruler of Indore some 300 years ago.

CM Yadav noted the coincidence that May 20 marks her birth anniversary as well as her wedding anniversary, and is also the death anniversary of her father-in-law, Malharrao Holkar.

To commemorate the occasion, a cabinet meeting will be held on May 20 at Rajwada in Indore, followed by a ten-day festival throughout the state.

The festivities will culminate in a grand event in Bhopal on May 31, with various programmes planned at multiple locations in honor of Ahilyabai Holkar's legacy.

