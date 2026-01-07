Every fugitive will be brought to justice: Haryana Police on securing extradition of gangster from US

Chandigarh, Jan 7 In a resounding strike against organised crime, the Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana Police has secured the extradition of wanted gangster Aman Kumar, alias Aman Bhainswal, from the US.

This is the sixth extradition carried out by STF since 2025 and the second major operation executed from the US, significantly strengthening the state's anti-crime enforcement framework.

Responding to the success of the high-level operation, DGP Ajay Singhal issued a warning to criminals and fugitives who believe they can escape the law by crossing borders or adopting forged identities.

"Those who think they can hide beyond national boundaries or evade the law through fake identities must understand that no one can escape the reach of Haryana Police," he said in a statement.

"Every fugitive, whether in India or abroad, will be brought to justice. Haryana is a state of law and order, not a refuge for criminals," the DGP said.

Gangster Bhainswal has been deeply involved in cases of firing, murder, attempt to murder, extortion and illegal arms activities across Haryana and the Delhi-NCR region.

He operated an independent criminal network that extended across Sonipat, Rohtak, Jhajjar and the national capital.

Ten criminal cases are registered against Bhainswal in Haryana and Delhi.

Despite being a declared offender, he fled abroad using forged documentation in an attempt to evade prosecution. However, STF's sustained tracking, technical surveillance and coordinated international strategy forced this escape route to collapse.

Investigations revealed that Bhainswal fraudulently obtained a passport using forged documentation based on an East Delhi address.

On June 20, 2024, he travelled to Kuwait using this illegal passport and subsequently entered the US. Following this discovery, a case under the Indian Justice Code (IJC) and the Passport Act was registered in Gohana in Haryana.

A Look-Out Circular (LOC) was issued, an Interpol Red Corner Notice (RCN) was secured, and he was formally declared a proclaimed offender.

Each stage of this process reflects the STF's strong legal precision, vigilance and structured execution. His extradition is a clear demonstration of the STF's expanded global strategy aimed at apprehending fugitives sheltering overseas.

