Every Hindu should have at least 4 children, give 2 to RSS or VHP

Ramotsava was organized by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad at the railway ground at Niralanagar in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The event was attended by thousands of children dressed as Rama. Meanwhile, Sadhvi Ritambhara, who participated in the same program, appealed to Hindus to produce at least 4 children instead of two. Addressing the audience at the Ramotsav program, Sadhvi Ritambhara said that every Hindu should now give birth to 4 children. Two should be handed over to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) or Vishwa Hindu Parishad so that they can contribute to the national sacrifice.

Speaking about the event, Sadhvi further said that thousands of Shri Ram forms were worshiped in Ramotsav. “It is a privilege to be a devotee of Rama on this beautiful occasion. To become a devotee of Rama, one has to imbibe Ramatva because Rama is a symbol of undefeated virility. Political parties divided Hindus, but Shri Ram’s conduct will unite the entire society,” she added.