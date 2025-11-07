Every rupee of crop insurance will be paid to farmers: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Mumbai, Nov 7 Under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, every rupee of compensation owed to farmers would be delivered, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asserted on Friday.

If required, "we will directly consult farmers to ensure that every single rupee of their rightful claim reaches them,” the minister said while addressing a congregation of 20,000 farmers at the Global Vikas Trust (GVT) Krishikul, Sirsala in Maharashtra's Beed district.

"A farmer is not merely a cultivator but a provider of life — the ‘Annadaata’ of the nation. For the first time in the country, under the ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’, scientists from across India have stepped out of their laboratories and reached directly to the fields, interacting with farmers to ensure that the benefits of agricultural research and innovation reach the grassroots level," he added.

Chouhan also held a face-to-face interaction with farmers, where they shared their experiences and discussed the positive changes brought about in their lives through the adoption of new agricultural innovations.

Farmers apprised the minister of their progress in silk farming, natural farming practices, and water conservation initiatives.

"The true objective of all our initiatives is to ensure an increase in farmers’ income. No farmer brother or sister should ever be compelled to take the tragic step of suicide," Chouhan said.

He emphasised that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central government is committed to ensuring the availability of high-quality seeds for all farmers.

Referring to the recent erratic weather conditions, he said that excessive rainfall this year had severely damaged crops across several regions, affecting the livelihoods and future of farmers and their families.

"However, both the Centre and the State governments are fully alert and committed to extending timely assistance to every affected farmer," he assured.

Chouhan announced that the state government would provide immediate compensation to farmers for crop losses, and that additional financial aid would be extended through the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

The minister also emphasised the need for integrated farming systems, combining agriculture with allied activities such as beekeeping, fisheries, and animal husbandry. "Given the small size of landholdings, these allied sectors can substantially supplement farmers’ incomes," he noted.

He further warned of strict action against the manufacture of spurious fertilisers, seeds, and pesticides, saying that the government takes the issue very seriously. "A new Bill targeting those involved in the production and sale of fake fertilisers, seeds, and pesticides will be introduced in the upcoming Budget Session," he added.

