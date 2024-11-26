Every terror outfit challenging India's security will be dealt with strongly: PM Modi on 26/11 attacks

New Delhi, Nov 26 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday recalled the 26/11 terrorist attacks and reiterated that every terrorist organisation challenging India's security will be dealt with a befitting reply.

Addressing the Constitution Day celebrations at the Supreme Court, PM Modi said “We cannot forget that it is the anniversary of the 26/11 terrorist attacks in Mumbai”. In his speech, the Prime Minister paid his respects to the people who lost lives in the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

“I reiterate the resolve of the country that every terrorist organisation challenging India's security will be dealt with a befitting reply,” said the PM.

PM Modi said that the 75th Constitution Day is a subject matter of “immense pride” for the nation and he bows down to the Constitution and all members of the Constituent Assembly.

The PM was addressing the Constitution Day celebrations at the apex court, where he will also release the Annual Report of the Indian Judiciary (2023-24).

Constitution Day of India, also known as Samvidhan Divas, is celebrated on November 26 every year to celebrate the adoption of the Indian Constitution. On this day in 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India formally adopted the Constitution, which later came into effect on January 26, 1950.

The Constitution, which serves as the supreme law of the land, outlines the structure of governance, the distribution of power, and the fundamental rights of citizens.

Constitution Day was officially recognised in 2015 by the Union government, with the aim to spread awareness about the Constitution's importance, promote constitutional values among citizens and encourage them to reflect on the values of democracy, justice, equality, and liberty that it upholds.

