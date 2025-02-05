Everyone must come over ‘flawed’ NEP 2020: Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Feb 5 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Wednesday that everyone must come together over the “flawed” National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and put pressure on the Union government and the University Grants Commission (UGC) so that it is repealed.

“We must all come together to put pressure on the Central Government and the University Grants Commission (UGC) to repeal the National Education Policy (NEP), which has many flaws,” said the Deputy Chief Minister while addressing a conclave of ministers for higher education from various states.

He added that the NEP 2020 implemented by the Union government has several shortcomings, adding that the Karnataka government has taken bold steps to make certain amendments to it.

“The discussions and conclusions from this conference must reach the Union government. The standard of education in South Indian states, including Karnataka, is excellent. We are also at the forefront of providing educational facilities. I recall that even 30 years ago, students from North India migrated to South Indian states for quality education,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister added that Karnataka has over 70 medical colleges and more than 250 engineering colleges while Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh also have a significant number of colleges.

“However, the major concern is that we are unable to take our education policies to the national and international levels. Our democratic system is unique. Our Constitution grants us various rights. We have linguistic diversity as well. Competing at the state level is not beneficial; instead, we must compete on a global scale. That is why we all need to come together and reform the system,” he said.

He said that the entire education system has changed over the past 30 years, and the state has witnessed many transformations, adding that the emergence of AI technology has brought new challenges.

“Our collective goal should be to create opportunities for the younger generation while addressing these challenges. We also need significant reforms in university administration. Issues such as the appointment of vice-chancellors and academic staff require our attention. There must be minimum standards and qualifications set for these appointments. Above all, the higher education system must be strengthened. Many Indians have secured prestigious positions in universities abroad. This conference will provide valuable expert advice on how to elevate our education system to a global level,” he said.

He added that Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad are leading in producing technological experts, adding that no other region can match the capabilities of South Indian states.

“Our states have unique strengths, making them ideal for studying, working, and thriving. Our past leaders laid a strong foundation for quality education, and we must preserve it. India has made remarkable progress in the field of education,” he said.

“Coming together is the beginning, thinking together is progress, and working together is success. We are all gathered here because we believe in ensuring a bright future for the country's youth through quality education. We stand united for this cause," he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that he along with the state Home Minister G. Parameshwara own educational institutions. “We have experience in this field and understand its needs. We are also aware of the challenges it faces,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister added that Maharashtra has a unique model for higher education compared to Karnataka and Telangana, adding that in many states when different political parties are in power at the central and state levels, decision-making regarding vice-chancellors and university administration becomes challenging.

“Despite these challenges, we are managing,” he said.

The Deputy Chief Minister added that everyone should come together to preserve high-quality higher education and ensure a bright future for the youth.

“It is commendable that higher education ministers and education experts from various states have participated in this conference. Your valuable suggestions must reach the Union government. I congratulate Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar for organising this meaningful discussion,” he maintained.

