Everyone should exercise franchise, says Harbhajan Singh
By IANS | Published: June 1, 2024 09:16 AM2024-06-01T09:16:48+5:302024-06-01T09:20:06+5:30
Chandigarh, June 1 Former Indian cricketer and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh on Saturday cast his vote at a polling booth in his hometown Jalandhar in Punjab.
He said it was a very important day and appealed to people to come out to vote.
“Today is a very important day for all of us, and I would appeal to everyone to come out and vote for and elect a government that can work for you,” he said.
Voting for all 13 parliamentary seats of Punjab is underway in the final phase of the general elections.
The former India off-spinner, Harbhajan Singh became the Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha member in 2022. He retired from cricket in 2021.
