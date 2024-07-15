Everyone should make efforts for corruption-free Rajasthan: Guv

Jaipur, July 15 Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday called upon everyone to make collective efforts to make the state a prosperous, rich and corruption-free state.

He stressed making coordinated efforts for a corruption-free society by adopting a strict zero-tolerance policy against corruption in the state.

“If corruption is found at any level, then a complaint should be lodged immediately. The Anti-Corruption Bureau should try to ensure that the criminal does not escape at any level. Solid evidence should be collected in such a way that the criminal does not get the benefit of lack of evidence at any level,” the Governor said while addressing the foundation day of the Anti-Corruption Bureau at Birla Auditorium on Monday.

While discussing various cases related to corruption, the Governor said that if someone in public service misuses his position, status and the information obtained as an officer, then that also comes under corrupt conduct.

He said that the Anti-Corruption Bureau should constantly make people aware that if anyone demands a bribe or if any kind of corruption is seen anywhere, then it should be reported.

“There should also be quick and effective action on this information. Fighting corruption is the joint responsibility of all of us,” the Governor said.

He said that it is the duty of public servants to maintain honesty in all the works related to the public. “This will ensure that people's faith in the government process remains intact and will also effectively ensure the creation of an egalitarian society,” the Governor said.

He said that apart from the zero-tolerance policy on corruption in the country, continuous work is being done through steps like direct transfer of funds of government development schemes to the beneficiaries, law against economic fugitives etc.

He also called upon the public servants to behave with integrity and ensure it at all levels.

