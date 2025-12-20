‘Everything done lawfully’: Shivakumar on India’s tallest Jesus statue installation

Bengaluru, Dec 20 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar claimed on Saturday that everything has been done lawfully with the installation of the country’s tallest Jesus statue in his constituency in Kanakapura.

“I am committed to provide land for the Baldwin institution in North Bengaluru. In my Kanakapura Constituency, I have ensured that 10 acres of land is allotted from the government to build a 100-foot Jesus statue. I paid money (prescribed by the government) for it,” said Shivakumar while addressing the United Christmas celebration in Bengaluru, organised by the Baldwin Methodist Education Society, run by the Methodist Church in India.

He said that people have criticised and targeted him, adding that the matter is with the court and everything has been done lawfully now.

“I have faith in all religions. I believe in humanity. As per the request of the Bishop, I want to assure that I fulfil his demands,” he said.

The construction of the proposed 114-foot Jesus statue in the Kanakapura region is currently stopped due to a Karnataka High Court order and ongoing legal disputes over the land allotment by the government.

The BJP and Hindutva organisations had organised large-scale protests against the building of the statue.

The project initiated by Shivakumar and the Harobele Kapalabetta Development Trust aimed to build one of the country’s tallest monolithic Jesus statues on Kapalabetta hill in Harobele village.

Shivakumar arrived two hours late for the United Christmas celebration as he had taken responsibility for the protest held at Freedom Park earlier in the day.

Shivakumar said the protests against the National Herald case and the MGNREGA issue were held under his leadership, which resulted in the delay.

