Everything is fair in love and war for the CPI(M) when Vijayan is the protagonist

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 8 Everything is fair in love and war and for the CPI(M) it is particularly true if the protagonist is Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan.

Many in Kerala were surprised when a song eulogising Pinarayi Vijayan surfaced recently.

Though it came under fire from several quarters, the CPI(M) leadership remained silent.

Unlike in the past, the CPI(M) appears to have given it a clean chit as veteran party leader and convener of the ruling Left Democratic Front, EP Jayarajan on Monday said there was nothing wrong in it.

More than a decade back, Vijayan himself slammed his strongest adversary in the CPI(M), the legendary former Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan, at a public party rally in the state capital, saying there wouldn’t be waves in a bucket of water taken from the sea.

“Waves are created only when the water is in the sea, when water and the sea are one,” said Vijayan, hinting that Achuthanandan would only flourish if he got support from the party and not on his own.

A few years ago the party stepped in again when P Jayarajan, a top party veteran from Kannur was getting massive support on his social media page ‘PJ Army’.

As the fan base and support to P Jayarajan increased, the party sent a message to those behind it to slow down and remove all things which directly eulogized the leader.

In a clear departure from the past, reacting to the song praising Vijayan, Left Convener, EP Jayarajan, on Monday said, “At the moment we need not go into the past as that’s no more relevant. There is nothing wrong in songs or films being made about individuals who are liked by the people.”

In short, the new order in the CPI(M) is, if the protagonist is Vijayan, then everything is fine.

This became quite evident when State Minister for Culture, Saji Cherian, drew flak from several quarters after he revisited a statement made by a Bishop comparing Vijayan to god.

