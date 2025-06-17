EVs transform household waste collection under Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban: Centre

New Delhi, June 17 The integration of electric vehicles (EVs) into household waste collection has marked a transformative step under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U), the government said on Tuesday.

These zero-emission vehicles represent the future of sustainable urban sanitation — reducing air and noise pollution while efficiently managing daily waste.

“This innovative synergy between clean mobility and solid waste management is paving the way for a more environmentally responsible future,” said Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

For example, Guntur in Andhra Pradesh has embraced an eco-friendly transformation in waste management by deploying over 200 electric autos for door-to-door garbage collection.

The initiative, backed by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Global Environment Facility (GEF) under the Sustainable Cities Integrated Pilot Approach (SCIAP), replaces conventional diesel-powered trucks with a greener alternative. These electric autos, each equipped with GPS tracking for real-time monitoring, efficiently cover the city's 159.46 square kms.

“By eliminating the need for over 71,000 litres of diesel annually, the project significantly reduces greenhouse gas emissions—an estimated 21,000 tonnes over a decade — helping to combat climate change and enhance air quality,” informed the ministry.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has also deployed battery-operated electric rickshaws for waste collection across the city.

By replacing diesel-powered vehicles with E-rickshaws that travel approximately 40 kms daily, the city effectively reduces around 41 tonnes of carbon emissions each day - amounting to an annual reduction of 15,160 tonnes.

Currently, the GCC operates a robust fleet of 5,478 E-rickshaws, servicing all 15 zones and covering 24,621 streets and over 2.1 million households.

“The initiative also creates employment for over 6,000 individuals. The integration of audio systems in the E-rickshaws further helps spread awareness about waste segregation through dedicated songs and public information campaigns,” said the ministry.

Indore Municipal Corporation has taken a transformative step toward environmental sustainability and operational efficiency by introducing 100 electric vehicles (e-vehicles) for door-to-door waste collection, replacing traditional diesel-powered trucks.

The switch from diesel vehicles is expected to save the corporation around Rs 5.97 crore annually, factoring in fuel, servicing, engine oil, and clutch replacement costs.

According to the ministry, the corporation has established 20 solar charging stations, each equipped with 10 kW solar panels capable of generating 800–1000 units of green energy daily. These stations can charge 80 to 100 vehicles per day, drastically reducing dependence on conventional electricity sources.

