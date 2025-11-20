Ex-Andhra CM Jagan appears before CBI court in disproportionate assets case

Hyderabad, Nov 20 Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday appeared before the Special CBI court in Hyderabad in the disproportionate assets case.

Amid tight security, the president of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) appeared before the court at Nampally Criminal Court complex.

A large number of YSRCP cadres and supporters had gathered near the court premises to show solidarity with their leader.

The court recorded Jagan Mohan Reddy’s attendance and closed the hearing on his petition. After spending a few minutes in the court premises, he returned to Lotus Pond residence.

Outside the court premises, he greeted his supporters with folded hands before leaving in his car.

Earlier, the former chief minister reached Begumpet Airport in the city by a special aircraft from Gannavaram Airport in Vijayawada. Hundreds of supporters accorded him a warm welcome. They were carrying placards and raising slogans in support of the YSRCP chief.

Jagan Mohan Reddy drove to his Lotus Pond residence and, after spending some time there, reached the court complex.

Police had imposed traffic restrictions around the court complex located in the heart of the city.

This was Jagan’s first physical appearance in the court in nearly six years. He had last appeared before the court on January 10, 2020, when he was the Chief Minister.

The YSRCP leader had been seeking exemption from personal appearance, citing his responsibilities as the Chief Minister.

Even after losing power last year, he continued seeking an exemption from personal appearance. While giving permission for him to visit Europe last month, the court had directed him to personally appear after his return.

He was directed to appear by November 14 to provide details of his travel and ensure adherence to his bail conditions.

When the former Chief Minister filed a petition seeking exemption from personal appearance, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had objected and sought court direction to him to personally appear.

The court had directed him to ensure his personal appearance on or before November 21. He decided to appear a day before the deadline.

Jagan Mohan Reddy has been on bail since September 2013 in the long-pending case, which stems from allegations of quid pro quo arrangements during the tenure of his late father, Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, as Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh between 2004 and 2009.

The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) allege that various companies and individuals made massive investments, often at high premiums, into Jagan Mohan Reddy's businesses, including Jagathi Publications and Bharathi Cements, in exchange for undue favours like land allotments, mining leases, and other clearances from the state government.

In the 11 charge sheets filed by the CBI in the case, Jagan Mohan Reddy has been named as the accused number one.

