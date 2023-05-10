Ex-Army official attacked by robber in Cantt home in Lucknow

Lucknow, May 10 A retired 80-year-old Army officer was attacked and knocked unconscious by a robber in his home on Thimaiyya road in Cantonment area here.

He regained consciousness after three days and has been discharged from the hospital.

Lt Colonel (retd) Keshav Goel suffered a deep wound on his head as the attacker hit him with a sharp object.

In his complaint, the officer said he woke up on the night of April 29 to go to the washroom and found a miscreant standing in the gallery.

"He attacked me with a sword-like object. I suffered a deep cut wound in the middle of my skull but luckily my right eye was saved. I began to bleed but by God's grace I did not fall on the ground and called my helper. The robber probably got nervous and fled. My helper called the police. I was rushed to the Command Hospital," he said in his FIR, lodged after he was discharged from hospital.

"My helper told me that I fell unconscious after the attack and was completely drenched in blood. A police team rushed me to the hospital and my life was saved," he said.

"I am an eighty-year-old veteran officer and how could I harm anybody. The incident needs a deep investigation to get to the bottom of the incident," he said.

