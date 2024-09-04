Ex-Atlas Cycles President Salil Kapoor shoots self, leaves suicide note

New Delhi, Sep 4 Former President of Atlas Cycles, Salil Kapoor, allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday by shooting himself at his house in Delhi's A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Marg, officials said.

After receiving the information about Kapoor's death, a police team reached his residence and found a suicide note from the spot.

According to a police officer, Kapoor shot himself on the head with a licensed revolver.

In the suicide note recovered from the spot, Kapoor purportedly mentioned a "financial burden" on him, the officer said.

His wife and three children were staying separately, the officer added.

Kapoor's manager and his family were staying with him in the three-storey building, the officer said, adding that Kapoor was immediately rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Five persons have been named in the suicide note recovered from Kapoor's house, who have been accused of physically and mentally torturing the businessman.

The police said that the case is being investigated from all possible angles.

In 2015, Kapoor was arrested from Uttarakhand by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police in two cases related to cheating amounting to Rs 9 crore.

The first case involved a person named Satinder Nath Maira, who alleged that he had given Rs 13 crore to Kapoor's family friend Prashant Kapoor for investment.

When asked to return the amount, Kapoor issued seven post-dated cheques, all of which bounced. During the investigation, Kapoor was declared an absconder by the Saket court in Delhi.

The second case against the former Atlas Cycles head was initiated after a woman named Sunita Bansal filed a complaint alleging that Kapoor cheated her of Rs 4 crore.

