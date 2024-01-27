Ex-BJP worker, wife killed in Ujjain; Congress blames MP's law and order situation

Bhopal, Jan 27 A former Sarpanch and his wife were allegedly killed by some unidentified persons at their residence in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain, police said on Saturday.

The shocking incident came to the fore after a neighbour visited the couple’s house and found them lying in a pool of blood on Saturday. Subsequently the local area police was informed.

Upon receiving information, the police recovered a middle-aged couple in a pool of blood and sent the bodies for postmortem.

The deceased were identified as Ramniwas Kumavat and his wife Munni Kumavat. As per the report, Ramniwas was associated with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and he was a former mandal adhyaksh of the party.

The couple were living at their home located in Piplonda village in Ujjain, while their son lives in Dewas. The police were yet to reach any conclusion in the double murder case, and suspected that the couple was killed by knife.

Police said the deep cut injuries were found on the necks of the couple which suggested that the killers were in a group. The house was also ransacked, however, it wasn’t confirmed if some valuables were missing from the couple’s house.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the matter. Prima-facie the police suspected that some unidentified persons killed the couple due to some unknown reasons, however, the police have not ruled out the possibility of a planned conspiracy.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress has questioned the law and order situation in the state. Notably, the shocking incident has occurred in Ujjain, the home district of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Reacting to the incident, senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Kamal Nath said the State’s law and order situation has been deteriorating day by day under the BJP government. The Congress leader also cited some other incidents that occurred in the past few days and asked CM Mohan Yadav to step in to strengthen the law and order situation in Madhya Pradesh.

“After the murder of police personnel in Chhindwara and Seoni and the theft of TI's (Traffic Inspector) jeep from the police station in Ratlam, now the murder of a BJP leader in the Chief Minister's home area speaks volumes about the situation in the state. I would request the Chief Minister to take meaningful steps to ensure law and order in the state and work towards making Madhya Pradesh a safe state for everyone by giving strict punishment to the criminals,” Kamal Nath said in a social media post.

