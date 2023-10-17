Ex-Central Excise official handed 5-yr RI in DA case

New Delhi, Oct 17 A Special CBI court in Ahmedabad (Gujarat) has handed Fauza Singh Pandher, then Superintendent, Central Excise & Customs (Preventive Branch), Daman Commissionerate, to five year's Rigorous Imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 20 lakh.

The court has also ordered confiscation of all seized money and jewellery which was recovered during the searches.

The case was registered on June 30, 2005 on a complaint against Pandher.

"The accused was allegedly found in possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 13,59,127 during the period January 1, 2000 to May 3, 2005," said an official.

After investigation, a chargesheet was filed on August 31, 2006.

"The trial court found the accused guilty and convicted him," an official said.

Earlier, in another case registered on May 3, 2005, the CBI had caught Pandher while accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000.

"During searches, following the trap, various documents regarding investments made by him in his name and family members, and also other assets were found.

In this case, he was also convicted by a court in Ahmedabad and was sentenced to undergo three years rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 5,000 on December 30, 2019, said the official.

