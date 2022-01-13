Ex-Chancellor of Alliance varsity moves court against ED move

Bengaluru, Jan 13 Madhukar G. Angur, former chancellor of Alliance University, who was placed under arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), has moved Karnataka High Court challenging the trial court order which sent him to judicial custody.

He has also moved a bail plea which is yet to be heard.

Angur has claimed in his first plea challenging court order that Section 167 CrPC was applicable to only police and not to agency.

He has said in the plea that the application u/s 167 CrPC preferred by the ED as well as the court was not maintainable under law.

He has stated in the plea filed through his counsel that he joined the investigation on each occasion and was not running away anywhere. He has accused the ED of misusing its power.

The ED on Saturday arrested Madhukar G. Angur, the former Chancellor of Alliance University in connection with a prevention of money laundering case for allegedly misappropriating university funds by cheating around 4,500 students' parents to the tune of Rs 107 crore.

Earlier, four separate cases under various sections of the Indian Penal Code were registered by Bengaluru Police against Angur.

The ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of these FIRs registered against him. The ED found that he was allegedly involved in money laundering through different means.

Madhukar Angur, Priyanka B.S. and Ravi Kumar, the three accused had physically lodged themselves inside the campus premises of the Alliance University, Bengaluru, between 2016 and 2017. During this time Madhukar Angur and others informed the parents of the students through emails and physical notices not to deposit the fee in the official accounts of the Alliance University and instead asked them to deposit the fees of their children into the illegally opened bank accounts by Madhukar Angur and others in the name of Srivari Educational Services.

Hence, the parents of about 4,500 students were persuaded to deposit the fees in the said illegally opened bank accounts and amounts to the tune of Rs 107 crore were siphoned off by Madhukar Angur and others by collecting the tuition fees, hostel fees and other fees illegally from the students.

"The accused was produced before the City Civil and Sessions Judge and Special Judge for PMLA cases at Bengaluru on saturday. The ED sought the judicial custody of the accused. The court after hearing the arguments of both the sides allowed the move of the ED. The court has remanded him to seven days judicial custody," said the ED official.

