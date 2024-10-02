Ex-CM Naveen Patnaik accuses BJP of coming to power in Odisha by telling lies

Bhubaneswar, Oct 2 The Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, on Wednesday, alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power in the state by making false promises to the people and telling lies.

During his speech at the launching of the annual Jan Sampark Padayatra of the party here, Patnaik said, “You can change name, colour but you cannot change history. People know everything. You also know that the BJP has come to power by making false promises and telling fake stories. Are you getting 300 units of free electricity? How many of you are getting Rs 3,000? How many women received Rs 50,000.”

The BJD supremo also alleged that the ruling BJP has failed to control the rising prices of various items in the state.

In a veiled reference to alleged custodial torture at the Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar and the assault on an ASO by Governor Raghubar Das’s son, Patnaik said that the women aren’t feeling safe even in the police stations while government employees are unsafe at Raj Bhawan. He stated that people have been losing faith in the ruling BJP government.

Patnaik further added that people are no longer able to trust this present BJP government. He noted that the BJP can win elections by telling false stories, but cannot win people’s hearts.

“Whether I am in power or outside, I have been serving and will continue to serve the people and the land till my last. People’s love is the biggest power of BJD. In the 2024 election, BJP might have formed the government but BJD got more votes than BJP,” stated Patnaik.

The BJD supremo also highlighted the achievements of the 24-year rule of the Biju Janata Dal in the state.

Launching a counterattack, BJP spokesperson Manoj Mohapatra said that the BJD and Patnaik are shedding crocodile tears after getting rejected by the people of Odisha and it is very unfortunate that the party’s supremo Naveen Patnaik is taking shelter in falsehood. He alleged that ex-CM Patnaik had become the brand ambassador of Chit Fund companies that looted many people.

Notably, the annual Jan Sampark Padayatra of BJD will be held in two phases -- October 2 to 6 and October 21 to 30. The opposition BJD has announced to intensify its membership drive from October 9 to December 9.

