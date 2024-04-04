Ex-Congress MLA Vivek Dhakad commits suicide in Rajasthan's Bhilwara

Jaipur, April 4 Former Congress MLA Vivek Dhakad has allegedly committed suicide on Thursday at his house in Subhash Nagar in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district.

"Family discord is said to be the reason for suicide," police officials said, adding that, "Dhakad had slashed the vein of his hand."

"On receiving information, our team reached the spot, and his body is now in the mortuary of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital," the police officials added.

Meanwhile, Shivraj Gurjar, Inspector, Subhas Nagar police station said, "The reason for his suicide is yet to be ascertained. The family is aggrieved and in pain, so we have not spoken to them so far. Initially, we are conducting the post-mortem."

In 2018, Vivek Dhakad had won the by-election to the Mandalgarh constituency by defeating BJP's Shakti Singh Hada.

Details are awaited.

