Ex-cop Sachin Vaze gets bail in 2021 extortion case

Mumbai, Sep 30 Former Mumbai Police official Sachin Vaze, arrested in an extortion case in November 2021, was granted bail by a special CBI court here on Friday.

Vaze had approached the special court last month after his bail plea was rejected by a lower court.

However, Vaze will not be released as he is in judicial custody for the Antilia bomb threat and certain other cases.

In his bail plea filed through advocate Aarti Kelkar, Vaze contended that he was accused for offences for which the maximum punishment is three years jail and he had already completed more than half the period as an undertrial, hence, he was entitled to bail.

However, opposing the bail plea before Special Judge S.U. Hake, the CBI argued that contended the charges invoked against Vaze attract a maximum jail term of 10 years.

In August 2021, hotelier-cum-contractor Bimal Agarwal had alleged that he was targeted with an extortion demand of nearly Rs 12 lakh by Vaze in early 2021 against threats of filing cases against him.

Following the complaint, the Goregaon police booked Vaze and former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, and others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor