Ex-DGP Anurag Gupta ran gangster network under govt protection, alleges Jharkhand LoP

Ranchi, Nov 13 Jharkhand BJP president and Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi on Thursday launched a blistering attack on Chief Minister Hemant Soren and former Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Gupta, alleging a nexus between the two in illegal mining, corruption, and extortion activities in the state.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state headquarters here, Marandi alleged that under Hemant Soren’s rule, Jharkhand has become a “hotbed of illegal appointments, land scams, and mining mafia operations.”

He claimed that former DGP Anurag Gupta played a key role in running an organised network of illegal activities under the protection of the state government.

The BJP leader accused the government of violating UPSC norms by retaining Gupta as DGP even after his retirement and giving him simultaneous charge of both the CID and ACB.

“Through these two departments, a network of illegal extortion was being run across the state,” Marandi said, alleging that Gupta operated a gangster-style network under the guise of a uniform.

Marandi further claimed that Gupta’s appointment as DGP was the result of a “give-and-take understanding” with the political leadership.

Referring to alleged extortion in the Bharatmala highway project, he alleged that “40 per cent of the illegal earnings went to Anurag Gupta and the remaining to higher authorities.”

“When the flow of money stopped reaching the top echelons of power, Gupta was removed from his post,” Marandi said.

He also accused the former DGP of having links with jailed gangster Sujit Sinha and of being involved in the illegal trade of coal, sand, and minerals.

“The DGP himself monitored this network, spreading fear and extortion across the state,” Marandi alleged.

He further claimed that the encounter of criminal Aman Sahu was linked to this nexus, allegedly carried out to safeguard the illegal operations.

“This is not just corruption but a serious issue related to Jharkhand’s internal security. The relations between Anurag Gupta, Sujit Sinha, and the Aman Sahu encounter should be investigated by the NIA,” Marandi demanded.

The BJP leader also claimed that the government had an alleged conversation between Riya Sinha, wife of Sujit Sinha, and Anurag Gupta, but had not made it public.

Marandi accused the Hemant Soren government of “patronising a uniformed thug” and creating a “statewide network of extortion and fear.”

So far, there is no reaction from the Chief Minister’s office on the charges levelled by Marandi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor