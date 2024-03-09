Ex-DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq arrested over drug cartel links

Chennai, March 9 The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested former DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq in connection with the smuggling of drugs valued at Rs 2,000 crore.

The NCB in a statement on Saturday said that it has apprehended the drug "baron".

Sadiq, a former office bearer of the NRI cell of the ruling DMK, had also produced films.

Sadiq has been on the run for the past few days after the NCB arrested few of his aides a week before.

The racket was busted after New Zealand and Australian authorities informed Indian agencies that drugs concealed in food products were being smuggled to their countries.

There were reports that police department had received CCTV cameras from Sadiq's company, which they said were returned.

Sadiq was sacked from the DMK amid reports of his links with the international drug cartel.

Details are awaited.

