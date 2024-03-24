EX-IAF Chief, former YSRCP MP joins BJP in Delhi

New Delhi, March 24 Former Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria (Retired) and former YSR Congress Party MP from Tirupati, Varaprasad Rao joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at its headquarters in the national capital on Sunday.

They joined the party in the presence of the BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, Union Minister Anurag Thakur and BJP National Media Co-Head Sanjay Mayukh.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur extended a warm welcome to Bhadauria and Varaprasad Rao into the BJP, acknowledging their extensive experience and decades-long service to the nation in their respective fields.

Thakur emphasised that millions of youth across the nation, envisioning a secure and prosperous India, pin their hopes and aspirations on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Thakur asserted that 'Samridh Bharat', 'Surakshit Bharat', and 'Viksit Bharat' are achievable only under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

Tawde highlighted Bhadauria's significant contributions to PM Narendra Modi's ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ vision during his distinguished service in the Air Force.

He also emphasised Varaprasad Rao's extensive experience working with various Chief Ministers and his long-standing commitment to serving the public.

