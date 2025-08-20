Ex-India pacer Venkatesh Prasad to run for KSCA chief; releases manifesto

Bengaluru, Aug 20 Former Team India fast bowler Venkatesh Prasad on Wednesday announced that he will contest for the post of President in the upcoming elections of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and also released his manifesto.

The development has gained significance as the KSCA has come under scrutiny following the June 4 stampede tragedy, which claimed 11 lives during the RCB's maiden IPL trophy win celebrations outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Prasad, a respected name in the Indian cricket, made the announcement at a press conference held in Bengaluru and stated that he is forming a team to contest for various office-bearer posts. At the beginning of the press conference, he observed silence for the victims of the stampede tragedy. Later, he said: "We want to bring back the glory of the Bengaluru Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium."

When asked about the stampede tragedy, Prasad maintained: "As of now, I don’t want to comment as the probe is ongoing and it also amounts to sub judice."

He promised that, if elected, his team would review the ongoing investigation reports on the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede and implement remedial measures.

Steps would be taken to ensure strict adherence to safety guidelines recommended by the Judicial Commission and government agencies, and to secure necessary permissions to resume hosting matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Prasad also announced that his team would work to rebuild and strengthen relations with the government and civic authorities to re-establish Chinnaswamy Stadium as India’s premier cricket venue.

They (team members) would also strive to bring international cricket matches back to this historic ground, reinstating its stature on the global stage, he underlined.

He assured that a comprehensive stadium safety audit would be conducted based on expert recommendations, and all remedial measures would be implemented to transform Chinnaswamy Stadium into a world-class, ultra-modern facility equipped with state-of-the-art technology.

Prasad said his team envisions developing a smart stadium with digital ticketing, advanced crowd management, and an unparalleled fan experience.

He also announced plans to honour cricketing legends by naming the Pavilion End after former Team India spinner Anil Kumble and the Northern End after legendary batsman Rahul Dravid.

He further said that steps would be taken to dedicate stands to legendary woman cricketer Shanta Rangaswamy and esteemed administrator and former BCCI Secretary C. Nagaraj.

Additionally, he stated that a world-class cricket museum inspired by Lord’s would be established, showcasing Karnataka’s rich cricket heritage through interactive exhibits, digital archives, and Virtual Reality experiences of historic moments.

