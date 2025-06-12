Ex-IPL Commissioner Lalit Modi again faces woes in Rajasthan, this time over pesticide business

Jaipur, June 12 Former IPL Commissioner Lalit Modi is yet again facing trouble in Rajasthan. A godown allegedly being run by his family has been sealed after state minister Kirodi Lal Meena raided pesticide factories and godowns in Jaipur and nearby areas late.

Kirodi alleged that Indophil — a company with a turnover of thousands of crores — is connected to businessman Lalit Modi.

He revealed that the company has Ruchir Modi, Charu Modi, and Parul Modi listed as its directors.

“It’s not wrong to be a director, but the products stored in the company’s warehouse are objectionable. Such goods can destroy the livelihoods of farmers,” he said.

Highlighting a series of scams involving fake fertilizers, seeds, and pesticides, Meena added, “This kind of malpractice will ruin farmers. Our agriculture department is actively cracking down on counterfeit products, and we are taking strict action against negligent inspectors.”

Through a series of posts on X, Meena stated that during inspections of half a dozen pesticide companies in Jaipur’s Chomu area, multiple irregularities were found.

These included Indophil Industry Ltd., two companies of Udit Overseas Ltd., Shriram Krishi Chemicals Ltd., and Shriram Agriculture Industry, among others.

Counterfeit and substandard pesticides were found packaged under the names of reputed brands, leading to an immediate ban on their manufacture and sale.

Kirodi further informed that unauthorised warehouses storing pesticides in violation of safety norms were also uncovered.

He said the Government of India has directed to take strict legal action under the Insecticides Act, 1968, and all responsible officials have been instructed to act promptly. “Let farmers not be ruined.”

Kirodi urged that the government must protect the farming community from fake agricultural inputs that threaten their crop yields and financial stability.

In 2013, Lalit Modi, the former IPL chairman, was given a life ban from all BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) affairs.

The ban stemmed from accusations of misconduct and indiscipline, particularly concerning irregularities in the bidding process for IPL franchises and selling broadcasting rights without authorisation.

Shortly after IPL 2010 ended, Modi was suspended from BCCI after being accused of misconduct, indiscipline and financial irregularities. BCCI launched an investigation against him, and banned him for life in 2013 after a committee found him guilty of these charges.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor