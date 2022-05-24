Ex-Japanese PM Suga calls on Modi

New Delhi, May 24 Former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihida Suga on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tokyo, said an official statement issued here.

During the meeting, Suga and Modi recalled their previous interactions, including their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the first in-person Quad Leaders' Summit in Washington D.C. in September 2021.

Modi appreciated Suga's contribution in deepening and strengthening India-Japan relations, said the statement.

The two leaders exchanged views on on further strengthening the India-Japan Special Strategic & Global Partnership and Modi also invited Suga to lead a delegation of Japanese MPs to India.

