Ex-K'taka Assembly Speaker slams govt for withdrawing sanction to CBI for probe against DKS

Bengaluru, Nov 26 Former Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri has criticised the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government for withdrawing consent to a CBI probe against Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar in an alleged graft case.

"CM Siddaramaiah had made a decision that brought disrepute to the state," he said while speaking to reporters here.

Kageri said: "The CBI and court are in the process of filing charges against him."

At this stage, CM Siddaramaiah and the Karnataka cabinet made a decision that would bring disrespect to democracy and the Parliamentary system," he asserted.

"I strongly condemn the Cabinet decision. Utilising the position of the Speaker to make this decision is unfortunate. The Speaker's position carries its own Constitutional dignity. The issue of giving consent to the CBI inquiry does not fall within the jurisdiction of the Speaker," he said.

"It is an unpardonable crime by the Congress government to claim that the Speaker had not given consent to hand over the case against Shivakumar to the CBI and make a decision on this matter in the cabinet. It does not fall within the jurisdiction of the Speaker," he reiterated.

Kageri was on the seat of Speaker in the previous BJP government when the decision was made.

Kageri pointed out that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is an experienced politician and it is now evident whose influence he is working under.

"Let him work according to his conscience. CM Siddaramaiah should not make decisions by succumbing to pressure helplessly or with hatred against the BJP," he said. Kageri stated that the Speaker has no role in the matter of handing over the probe to the CBI, and it does not fall within the purview of the post.

The CBI investigation against Shivakumar must continue, he insisted.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday had said that the CBI probe ordered by the previous BJP-led state government against his deputy, D.K. Shivakumar over corruption allegations did not have the consent of the Assembly Speaker, adding the opinion of Advocate General was also not considered.

The Karnataka BJP had stated that the decision of the Congress government to withdraw consent to the CBI probe on the disproportionate assets case against Shivakumar was against the law.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor