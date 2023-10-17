Ex-K’taka CM Bommai undergoes minor surgery

Bengaluru, Oct 17 Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that he underwent a minor surgery and is currently under complete rest as per the advice of the doctors.

In a post on X, the former Chief Minister said: "I am eagerly waiting to come back to you with full recovery as soon as possible. As I am currently in the hospital, if you all come to see me in the hospital, it will disturb other patients in the hospital. Therefore, I request you not to come to the hospital.

"Your good wishes have made me mentally stronger and I will return to public service soon. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who wished me well."

He however, did not specify what the surgery was for.

