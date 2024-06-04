Ex-K'taka CM Kumaraswamy leads in Mandya

Bengaluru, June 4 Former Chief Minister and JD(S) state President H.D. Kumaraswamy has established a clear lead of 76,000 votes at the end of the fourth round counting in the Mandya Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka.

Kumaraswamy was leading from the initial round.

The Congress has fielded industrialist Venkaramanegowda aka Star Chandru against the political heavyweight, Kumaraswamy.

Venkataramanegowda is a close associate of Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar.

The contest was projected as a fight between Shivakumar and Kumaraswamy.

