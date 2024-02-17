Ex-Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath Heads to Delhi Amid Buzz of Joining BJP

Amid escalating speculation, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's sudden departure for Delhi with his son Nakul Nath on Friday, cancelling a scheduled event in Chhindwara, has fueled rumours of a potential shift to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This development closely follows the high-profile switch of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan from Congress to BJP.

Adding to this, Lok Sabha Member Nakul Nath has removed the Congress symbol and mention from his X profile, further intensifying speculation about a political transition.

During his Delhi stay, Kamal Nath is expected to make crucial decisions about his political future, potentially involving discussions with top BJP leadership during the two-day BJP National Convention. The timing aligns with the Congress' significant setback in the recent Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, leading to Kamal Nath stepping down as the state president. Reports suggest his discontent over being denied a Rajya Sabha ticket and feeling marginalized in state politics by the Congress leadership.

The sudden and unexpected journey of the father-son duo to Delhi has heightened discussions about the imminent political transition, raising questions about the potential impact on Madhya Pradesh's political dynamics.