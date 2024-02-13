Ex-Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj tears into BJD govt in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Feb 13 Senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday took a dig at the BJD government in Odisha, alleging that an outsourced government has been ruling the state.

Chouhan on a one-day visit to the state on Tuesday addressed several BJP party programmes in Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack districts.

"Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has outsourced his government. His officers run the government in place of Patnaik. Unrestrained officers have put the state in the mire of corruption. Nothing moves here without payment of bribes. Odisha has been placed at the top spot in cases of assault against women. The money given to Odisha by Prime Minister Narendra Modi under various schemes is not being implemented properly. The state government is getting popular by rebranding central schemes," Chouhan said.

Chouhan also exuded confidence that the BJP will register a massive win in the upcoming general elections to both the Lok Sabha and Odisha assembly.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJD has criticised Chouhan for his comments on the state government.

"He knows nothing about Odisha. He is just reiterating whatever was told to him by the local BJP leaders. Even if senior leaders of the BJP from across the country come to Odisha, none can challenge BJD," said senior BJD leader, Munna Khan.

