Ex-MD of J&K Cooperative Bank convicted for forging date of birth

Srinagar, Nov 4 A former Managing Director (MD) of J&K Cooperative Central Land Development Bank was convicted on Tuesday of forgery in date of birth by the court, sentencing him to two years’ imprisonment.

A statement by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch Kashmir said that it has secured the conviction of Mohammad Shafi Banday, former Managing Director of J&K Cooperative Central Land Development Bank Limited, for fraudulently manipulating his date of birth to unlawfully extend his service tenure.

“The case originated from a complaint alleging that the accused had deliberately recorded his date of birth as 01.09.1939 instead of his actual year of birth, 1934, by producing a fake certificate.

“A probe was initiated by the Crime Branch Kashmir, during which verification confirmed the manipulation and further established that his actual date of birth was 26.06.1932.

“Subsequently, a formal case was registered at the Crime Branch Kashmir (now Economic Offences Wing). During the course of the investigation, the allegations were substantiated, revealing that the accused had overstayed in service for more than seven years, thereby causing wrongful gain to himself and corresponding loss to the state exchequer.

“Accordingly, a charge sheet was filed before the Hon’ble Court for judicial determination. After a full trial, the Hon’ble Court of City Judge, Srinagar, found the accused guilty under Sections 420, 468, and 471 RPC, sentencing him to two years of simple imprisonment on each count and a fine of Rs 5,000 per offence.

“All sentences shall run concurrently. This conviction underscores the EOW’s unwavering commitment to promoting transparency, accountability, and integrity in public service”, the statement added.

The J&K Police have been proactively investigating rackets by fraudulent agencies/persons involving financial institutions and funds of the general public.

Civil servants discharging various duties are regularly monitored with regard to their financial status and performance so as to ensure discipline and accountability in civil services.

