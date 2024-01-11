Ex-Minister Mukesh Goud’s son quits BJP in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jan 11 Vikram Goud, son of former state minister Mukesh Goud, resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday.

The youth leader hailing from Goshamahal constituency in Hyderabad sent his resignation to BJP state president G. Kishan Reddy.

Vikram Goud, who is also an entrepreneur and film producer, was disappointed over lack of recognition in the party. He wrote that despite working actively on the ground, he was not assigned any significant role and responsibility within the party.

He said he was aspiring for a ticket from the Goshamahal Assembly constituency but at the very last minute the party revoked the suspension of Raja Singh to give him the ticket.

The young leader said even after the Assembly elections and ahead of Parliament elections, the party failed to address concerns of leaders like him. “The BJP, at the state level, does not seem to be aspiring for power, and there is a lack of clarity on the party’s vision and strategy,” he wrote.

Vikram Goud is likely to return to the Congress party. Vikram Goud had joined the BJP in 2020 ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls. He was unhappy about not getting tickets for his supporters in the GHMC elections from the Congress party.

Vikram Goud’s father Mukesh Goud was a well-known leader of Congress party in Hyderabad. Hailing from backward classes community, he was elected twice from Maharajganj Assembly constituency in 1989 and 2004. He had served as a minister in the Congress government in undivided Andhra Pradesh from 2007 to 2009.

Mukesh Goud passed away in 2019 at the age of 60.

