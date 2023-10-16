Ex-MLC quits BRS, two municipal chairpersons join Congress

Hyderabad, Oct 16 In another jolt to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), former MLC Akula Lalita and two municipal chairpersons on Monday resigned from the party while chairpersons of Huzurnagar and Bodhan municipalities joined the Congress party.

Lalita also announced her resignation as chairperson of Telangana State Women’s Cooperative Development Corporation Limited.

She will be meeting her supporters and workers on Tuesday to decide her future course of action.

Lalita, who had quit the Congress to join the BRS just before the 2018 elections is like to re-join the Congress party. She is said to be an aspirant for a party ticket from Nizamabad Urban constituency.

Meanwhile, Huzurnagar municipal chairperson Archana Ravi Gelli has also resigned from the BRS and joined the Congress. Along with her, three councillors also resigned from the ruling party.

They all joined the Congress party in the presence of former president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Uttam Kumar Reddy, who will be contesting the next month’s Assembly election from Huzurnagar constituency.

Bodhan municipal chairperson T Padmavathy has also resigned from the BRS. She joined the Congress party in the presence of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy.

BRS leaders from Bodhan and Kodangal also joined the Congress even as BRS leader Neelam Madhu Mudiraj quit the party. The leader from Patancheru constituency said that he was given a raw deal despite serving the party for 10 years. He alleged that BRS has not done justice to the Mudiraj community.

In another key development, Revanth Reddy met former minister and BRS leader Mandava Venkateswar Rao and invited him to join the Congress party. He, along with Venkateswar Rao, later called on former minister and BRS leader Revuri Prakash Reddy and invited him to join Congress party.

