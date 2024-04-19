Ex-MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to file nomination from Vidisha LS seat

Bhopal, April 19 BJP veteran and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will file his nomination papers for the Vidisha Lok Sabha seat on Friday.

Before leaving for his home town Sehore, where he will lead a mega roadshow, Chouhan along with his wife Sadhna Singh offered prayers at his residence in Bhopal.

He appealed to the people of the Vidisha parliamentary constituency to join him during the roadshow.

"I have served Vidisha for several years as an MP and then as the CM for over 17 years. Once again, I am going to file my nomination for the Lok Sabha election and I will seek your support," Chouhan said in a video message released on Friday.

Before becoming the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh in 2005, Chouhan won the Vidisha constituency five times in a row in 1991 (bypoll), 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004. The BJP has retained the Vidisha Lok Sabha seat since 1989.

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee represented Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency in 1991, while BJP’s other prominent leader, Sushma Swaraj won two elections -- in 2009 and 2014.

Vidisha's seat comprises eight Assembly segments, including Bhojpur, Sanchi, Silwani, Vidisha, Basoda, Budhni, Ichhawar and Khategaon.

Chouhan will face the electoral contest against Congress veteran Bhanu Pratap Sharma. Ramakant Bhargava is the current MP of Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency.

